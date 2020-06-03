FARMINGTON — A service commemorating the 76th anniversary of D-Day will be held at noon Saturday, June 6, on Center Bridge.

Veterans, family members, friends and community members are invited to meet at the Park and Ride at 11:45 a.m.

The James A. McKechnie Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars color guard will lead the procession to the bridge where World War II veteran Francis Paling will place a wreath in the Sandy River.

Face coverings and social distancing will be encouraged.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: