100 Years Ago: 1920

(a follow-up to board of health letter on June 1)

Some of the Lewiston merchants were busy yesterday morning cleaning up the alleys at the rear of their stores.

50 Years Ago: 1970

On exhibit at the Community Art Gallery, Livermore Falls, this month are the paintings of Mrs. Winifred C. Long. The collection contains 19 watercolors and six oils. A resident of Maine since 1964, Mrs. Long was graduated from the New England School of Art in Boston and studied at the Ringling School of Art, Sarasota, Florida.

25 Years Ago: 1995

“Like playing games” is how Jon Longley jokes about his pleasure in teaching computer science to youngsters at the Elm Street School in Mechanic Falls. “You can call it games,” he says, “but computers are great for teaching mathematics and science.” Longley instructs first through sixth graders for 60 minutes once weekly, and seventh through ninth graders for 45 minutes every other day for eight weeks. Born in Norway and living in South Paris, Longley, 26, received a B. A. degree in art and theater from the University of Maine-Farmington.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: