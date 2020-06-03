CANTON – Claude “Moose” Berry of Hartford passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Pinnacle Nursing Home in Canton.Claude was born in Hartford on May 30, 1928, to Harlan and Uretta (Long) Berry. He attended schools there and later at Canton High School.He married Edith May (Gurney) on September 18, 1948. He worked for Mason’s Lumber yard in Turner before going to work for Oxford Paper/Boise Cascade. He worked there for 40 years and then enjoyed retirement for exactly 30 years. He was predeceased by his wife; sister, Joyce Abbott; his parents; and a brother-in-law, Elroy Heath.He is survived by his sister-in-law, Shirley Heath of Deltona, Fla.; his four children: Janice Caron and husband Ronald of Hartford, Linda Bouchard and husband Gerald of Oxford; Claude Roger Berry of Hartford and Lawrence Berry and fiancée Cindy Haun of Hartford; six grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; his special friend, Cathy Lowe and a number of special nieces and nephews. Moose’s family would like to express their sincere thanks to Pinnacle Nursing Home and Beacon Hospice for the wonderful care that they extended to him. Because of the current situation a graveside service will be held later this summer. Date and time to be announced.Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.In lieu of flowers, the family knows that he would love to sponsor a happy hour on him at the Pinnacle Nursing Home, Activity Fund,26 Pleasant St.Canton, ME 04221

