Harness racing resumed at Scarborough Downs on Wednesday, but no spectators are allowed at the track due to the state’s guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an email to the Sun Journal, the track said that since no spectators are allowed, management has decided it would not be appropriate to send the daily entries to the Sun Journal or other newspapers, fearing that doing so might mislead spectators to believe they are allowed to go to the track to watch the races.

The daily entries can be found online at www.ustrotting.com. Wagering is only allowed online at www.hollywoodraces.com.

