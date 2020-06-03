Harness racing resumed at Scarborough Downs on Wednesday, but no spectators are allowed at the track due to the state’s guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an email to the Sun Journal, the track said that since no spectators are allowed, management has decided it would not be appropriate to send the daily entries to the Sun Journal or other newspapers, fearing that doing so might mislead spectators to believe they are allowed to go to the track to watch the races.
The daily entries can be found online at www.ustrotting.com. Wagering is only allowed online at www.hollywoodraces.com.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Opinion
Mary-Beth Taylor: Provide relief for local governments
-
Opinion
Cal Thomas: Thoughts about racism, rioting and redemption
-
Opinion
Bob Mennealy: A reason to support Joe Biden
-
Opinion
Maura Murphy: Drug culture winning in Lewiston
-
Opinion
Froma Harrop: The awesome power of self-control showcased