LIVERMORE FALLS — Students in the Spruce Mountain Adult and Community Education program have decided to hold off on their graduation.

Director Robyn Raymond said in an email that many graduating adult learners were surveyed.

“They wish to postpone the event and have a “true ceremony” in the fall (September?) as long as there are no gathering restrictions. We will continue monitoring the state guidelines and start the planning process for graduation in July,” Raymond said.

The program is also working on a grant to address barriers adult learners face and a workforce training program with Poland Springs at their Kingfield plant.

Raymond said a $33,000 continuation of service grant is being applied for with adult education programs at Mt. Blue, Skowhegan and Lawrence.

“The grant will allow us funds to address barriers we have identified in providing distance learning to our adult population,” Raymond said.

Some barriers include internet connectivity and access to loaner laptops, she said.

The Poland Springs program would provide jobs in the $20 per hour range. A curriculum is being developed and rides for training sessions being worked out with Western Maine Transportation Services.

“The planning process has been slow going with Covid 19,” Raymond said.

HISET diploma testing has also continued for adult ed students, Raymond said.

Regional School Unit 73 Superintendent Scott Albert has agreed to allow students to test for their HISET diploma, one student at a time, which has been very beneficial, she said.

There are three new graduates who can now apply for jobs, Raymond said.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: