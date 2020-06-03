Spruce Mountain Elementary School

Nancy Anctil teaches fourth grade at the elementary school. She enjoys teaching all subject areas and loves all of her students past and present. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Southern Maine and her master’s degree from the University of Maine at Orono. She has two wonderful sons, Michael of Tampa, Florida, and Brandon, who attends Husson University. She enjoys spending time at her family camp on Long Pond as well as traveling within the United States and abroad.

Spruce Mountain Middle School/High School

Mike Dube is an education technician at the middle and high schools. His duties include assisting, supporting, and guiding special services students. He graduated from Livermore Falls High School in 1980, served four years in the Marines graduated from University Maine Presque Isle in 1990. He taught for 10 years in New Jersey at a public alternative school where he ran a wildernness program. He returned to Aroostook County in 2000, working as a recreational therapist for foster care. In 2006 he became a Registered Maine Guide. He and his wife, Gai, continue the family’s homesteading (5 generations) tradition and guiding. Between them, they have six children and four grandchildren who keep their world turning.

Spruce Mountain High School

Melody Plourde is an Ed Tech II in the special education department at the high school. She has been an ed tech since leaving the mill in 1987. She started out in the Regional School District 9, moved to Jay then to the Mt. Vernon Elementary School when her position was cut. As soon as she saw an opening for the Jay schools, she reapplied and has been happy here ever since. She likes to hang out with friends and family when not working. Her grandsons are truly her love! It’s been great having her youngest grandson living with her for the past couple of years. They like to go kayaking and cruising in their pontoon boat in the summer and throw a line in to keep Jax happy. “This coronavirus has really stifled a lot of activity, but we need to keep plugging away, and know that we will survive together, even though apart. Stay safe everyone,” she said.

All schools

Melissa Plourde is an occupational therapy practitioner for students in Kindergarten through grade 12. She graduated from University of New Hampshire in 1998 and most recently from Boston University with her doctorate. She has worked within this school community for the past 20 years, beginning her career working for both the Jay School Department and Maine School Administrative District 36. She has three teenager daughters who keep her very busy with sports and community-based activities. She loves living in Maine, from skiing in the mountains to day trips to the ocean.

