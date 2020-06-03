Conclave – a new live-streaming concert series from the stage of the empty State Theatre – kicks off with a double-header this Friday, June 5, with the Rustic Overtones and on Saturday, June 6, with The Ghost of Paul Revere. The series will take place every Friday through July 10 with other incredible artists including Murcielago, The Mallett Brothers Band, Bell Systems, Just Plain Jones & Angelikah and The Ballroom Thieves. All concerts will start at 8 p.m.

Conclave will be a continuing series of multi-camera, pro audio, live streamed concerts filmed from the empty State Theatre. All streams will be free and viewable via Facebook Live from the State Theatre’s Facebook page. Fans are encouraged to donate to each band via a donation link that will be posted in the stream of each concert.

« Previous

filed under: