PLYMOUTH, New Hampshire — Several area students have been named to the Plymouth State University dean’s list for the spring semester. To be named, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the spring semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.

Named were: Marcelo Mazariego of South Paris, Tyler Harnden of Bridgton, Madelin Svetin of Topsham and Sarah Bobrowski of Greene.

EVANSTON, Illinois — The National Merit Scholarship Corp. has announced the winners of National Merit Scholarships, financed by U.S. colleges and universities. Officials of each sponsor college select their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

Hailey R. Moynihan Stevens has been awarded the Boston University National Merit Scholarship. Stevens is a graduate of Lewiston High School and hopes to study computer programming.

