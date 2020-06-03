AUBURN — Edward Little High School students Quinn Donahue and Peter Hansen have won first and second place in the Carnegie Mellon University CS Academy Spring 2020 International Creative Task Competition, unrestricted class.

PLYMOUTH, New Hampshire — Area students have been named to the Plymouth State University president’s list and the dean’s list for the spring semester. To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the spring semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.

Named to the president’s list were:

Jaylin Cloutier of Lewiston, Emily Edwards of Gray, Emily Wallace of Harrison, Keeley Bartolini of Topsham, Anna Dodge of Litchfield, Grace Gallant of South Paris, Haley Wakefield of Norway, Alexander Gorham of Peru and Sarah Bobrowski of Greene.

Named to the dean’s list for the spring semester were:

Marcelo Mazariego of South Paris, Drake Goupil of Greene, Tyler Harnden of Bridgton, Madelin Svetin of Topsham, Devin Tobin of Topsham and Sarah Bobrowski of Greene.

POTSDAM, New York — Area students have been named presidential scholars and to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Clarkson University. Presidential scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade point average and carry at least 14 credit hours. Dean’s list students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

Named as presidential scholars were:

Dakota Bragg of Anson, senior, majoring in civil engineering; Connor Firth of Vienna, senior, majoring in aeronautical engineering; Alex Michaud of Sabattus, senior, majoring in chemical engineering; and Cameron Palmer of Winthrop, freshman, majoring in computer engineering.

Students named to the dean’s list included:

Cameron Bancroft of Paris, sophomore majoring in civil engineering; Connor Brown of Bowdoin, junior majoring in engineering and management; Evan Nguyen of Gray, junior majoring in computer engineering; and Eola Saucier of Topsham.

WORCESTER, Massachusetts — Assumption College announces that Kialeigh Marston of Lewiston, a member of the class of 2020, has been named to the college’s dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. Students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included.

« Previous

Next »