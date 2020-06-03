WILTON — The First Congregational Church UCC, 386 Main St, will begin holding services again at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 3. For now, services will be held the first Sunday of every month.

Those attending services will be asked to sit in every other pew, 10 feet away from readers with 6 feet apart between others to maintain the social distancing guidelines put in place by Governor Janet Mills to slow the spread of COVID-19. Family members may sit together.

Pews have been marked to help maintain distance. It is asked that pews at the front of the church be filled first and those at the back be emptied first once the service ends.

While music will be part of each service, there will be no singing at this time. Collection plates will be found at the back of the church with no formal offering taken. There will be no communion at this time and there will be no coffee hour after the service.

Cloth coverings and hand sanitizer will be available for those that need them. Rest rooms will be available for emergency use.

For more information, call 207-645-2535.

