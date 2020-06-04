AUBURN — The Bright Beginnings Childcare Center has temporarily shut down after someone associated with the day care tested positive for COVID-19.

A representative of the day care at 120 Center St. recently told the Maine Department of Health and Human Services’s licensing staff the facility had a coronavirus case and was closing in response.

The representative also reported notifying all families with enrolled children.

DHHS did not respond to questions Thursday, including whether the person who tested positive was a child or an adult.

A woman who answered the telephone Thursday at Bright Beginnings identified herself as the person in charge. She said she did not want to talk about the closure.

When asked specifically about the positive case, she hung up.

Bright Beginnings was first licensed in 2015 and can serve 37 children, according to state licensing information.

DHHS spokeswoman Jackie Farwell said in the event of a confirmed case at a child care facility, the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention would conduct contact tracing and provide the facility with recommendations and guidance.

