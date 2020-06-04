UVM

BURLINGTON, VT — Jake Redgate of Bryant Pond, ME and Andrew Siegel of Bethel, ME have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Vermont. To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

