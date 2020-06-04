Meet Willow. There is no doubt by looking at her that she is beautiful. Her beauty is not limited to what you seen. She is also has a beautiful personality.

Willow is an affectionate cat that is eager to meet new people and try new things. She’s right up front in her kennel when someone stops to talk to her.

Willow is ten years old. That puts her in the senior category. She is usually laid back, but can still be enticed into playing when a toy is dangled in front of her.

Beautiful Willow has a lot of love to give to someone that needs a good friend.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org .

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

