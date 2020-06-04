These grilled chicken sliders are so delicious and refreshing on a warm summer night with their crisp crunch of radish and cucumber.
Grilled Chicken Sliders
Makes 12 sliders
Ingredients:
6 scallions, thinly sliced, divided
1 large clove garlic, pressed
3 tbsp. fish sauce
1 tbsp. canola oil
2 tsp. honey
Pepper
1 lime
4 6-oz boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
5-6 radishes, sliced thinly
1 cucumber , thinly sliced
12 mini whole wheat rolls, split and grilled
Hoisin, sriracha and cilantro, for serving
Directions:
1. Transfer 2/3 of sliced scallions to blender along with garlic, fish sauce, oil, honey, and 1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper; zest lime into blender, then puree. Transfer to bowl. Pound thickest part of chicken breasts to 1/2 inch thick, add to marinade and toss to coat. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes or up to 2 hours.
2. Heat grill to medium. Remove chicken from marinade and grill, covered, until just cooked through, 4 to 6 minutes per side. Transfer to cutting board and let rest 5 minutes before slicing.
3. Meanwhile, very thinly slice radishes and cucumbers. Toss with juice of lime, then fold in remaining 1/3 of scallions. Spread rolls with hoisin and sriracha, if using. Top with chicken, radish salad and cilantro, if using.
Holly Stuhr is a Community Nutrition Educator for Healthy Oxford Hills. Contact her to learn about upcoming cooking classes for the whole family. [email protected]
