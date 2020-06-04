Lawmakers responded with fury and frustration Thursday after the state’s top labor official failed to attend a committee briefing to answer questions about shortfalls in the state’s unemployment insurance system.

But Gov. Janet Mills spokeswoman Lindsay Crete said the committee members were merely “feigning surprise,” and that the administration had made it clear last week that Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman would likely not be able to attend the briefing.

“Those outright falsehoods were deeply disappointing to hear,” Crete said about the committee members’ expressions of outrage.

Labor and Housing Committee Co-chair Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester, said she was astonished that Maine Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman did not attend the mid-morning hearing after informal conversations that someone from the department of labor would be there.

It was “unconscionable” that no one from Gov. Janet Mills’ administration was available to answer lawmakers’ questions while thousands of Mainers cannot access unemployment benefits months after the coronavirus pandemic hit the state, she said.

Democrats on the committee spoke out when former Republican Governor Paul LePage refused to allow members of his administration to address the legislature, Bellows said.

“It was wrong then and it is wrong now,” she said.

The Labor and Housing Committee intends to hold a virtual hearing so Maine workers and employers can voice their concerns and ask questions about the unemployment situation.

“We are looking to partner with the administration on these issues,” Bellows said. “We cannot be allies without being part of the conversation, especially if our concerns or the concerns of our constituents are dismissed.”

Every member of the committee said they were frustrated with a lack of communication and transparency from the labor department. Most of them related stories from constituents who reported hitting dead ends within the unemployment system and said they had not been able to receive benefits for weeks and months.

“The decision not to allow the committee of oversight to ask questions for the people is incredibly disrespectful,” said committee Co-Chair Rep. Mike Sylvester, D-Portland. He and others said the department needed to start providing answers.

“‘We are working on it’ is not an answer the people of Maine or this committee or the legislators of the state of Maine will accept any longer from the administration,” Sylvester said.

Mills said in a statement that Fortman stood before the Labor and Housing Committee for four hours in a briefing last month, “respectfully answering questions but not always having that respect returned in kind.”

“Meanwhile, the Labor Department is working hard to distribute benefits to those who qualify and turn back a nationwide wave of fraudulent claims perpetrated by organized crime,” Mills said. “Given all of this, I directed Commissioner Fortman to remain engaged in her work today and to continue to push out benefits to Maine people who desperately need them – a goal lawmakers share. The Department of Labor will continue to keep legislators appraised in writing of all significant developments.”

Republicans on the committee also were furious Thursday. Sen. Stacey Guerin, R-Glenburn, said the unemployment system has been a “total and complete failure” by Mills and Fortman.

Rep. Dick Bradstreet, R-Vasselboro, suggested it was time for Fortman to tender her resignation, and Rep. Larry Lockman, R-Bradley, introduced a resolution to demand Fortman step down. The measure was tabled on a 6-5 vote along party lines.

This story will be updated.

