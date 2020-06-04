LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen agreed Tuesday to align with the state to set a July 11 deadline for motor vehicle and trailer registrations that are overdue.

There is an option for a town, if the municipality was registering vehicles, to set an earlier date for the deadline, Town Manager Stephen Gould said Tuesday.

The governor had temporarily extended the deadline for registrations to July 11 when she declared a state of civil emergency and COVID-19 restrictions were put in place.

It would be confusing to people if the town set an earlier date than the state, Gould said. He also didn’t know how it would be enforced.

Between 88 and 89 registrations were done between May 29 and 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Town Office, he said.

