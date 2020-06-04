The NBA G League announced Thursday it has officially canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 season, which was suspended on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“While we are disappointed with the official cancellation of the 2019-20 NBA G League season, the Maine Red Claws accept and understand the league’s decision,” said Dajuan Eubanks, president of the Maine Red Claws. “We as an organization were well on track to have our most successful season, both on and off the court, and are focused on continuing to make a positive impact in the Greater Portland community this offseason. We are excited for, and have our sights set on a return to the Expo for the 2020-21 season.”

The Red Claws, an affiliate of the Boston Celtics, ended up with a 28-14 record. They led the Atlantic Division by 6 1/2 games and were in third place in the Eastern Conference.

The G League’s regular season was scheduled to conclude on March 28. Maine was one win away from clinching a playoff berth.

“While canceling the remainder of our season weighs heavily on us, we recognize that it is the most appropriate action to take for our league,” G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim said in a statement. “I extend my sincere gratitude to NBA G League players and coaches for giving their all to their teams and fans this season. And to our fans, I thank you and look forward to resuming play for the 2020-21 season.”

In the coming weeks, the league will announce end-of-season award winners, including the most valuable player, Dennis Johnson Coach of the Year and rookie of the year.

FOOTBALL

Coaches will be allowed to return beginning Friday to NFL team facilities closed because of the coronavirus pandemic as the league continues preparation for training camps and its season.

Commissioner Roger Goodell told the 32 clubs on Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that coaching staffs may work from team complexes starting Friday. Previously, only up to 75 people per day could be at the facilities, with coaches and players not seeking treatment for injuries barred.

• Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Jake Fromm apologized for using the phrase “elite white people” in a text conversation from more than a year ago, that was posted on social media early Thursday.

Fromm posted his apology on his Twitter account, in which he wrote: “I’m truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness.”

In saying he never meant to imply he was an elite white male, which he noted during the text conversation, Fromm added: “There’s no excuse for that word choice and sentiment. While it was poor, my heart is not.”

Fromm said he also apologized to his teammates and coaches in a team meeting.

COLLEGES

The University of New England hired Falmouth native Kourtney Bonsey as coach of its men’s and women’s cross country teams and new varsity women’s track and field team.

Bonsey, a 2008 Falmouth High graduate and a 2013 UMaine graduate, has been the cross country and track coach at Regis College for the last four years and earned conference coach of the year honors three times. At UNE, she replaces former cross country coach Ron Ouellette, who retired after 20 seasons.

VIRUS: Seven Arkansas State athletes tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating for 14 days, Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said. The seven athletes are from three sports, and all were asymptomatic.