BETHEL – Thomas “Tucker” H. Sweetser, 55, passed away at home on Wednesday May 27th. in Bethel. Tucker was born June 23rd, 1964 to Tommy Sweetser and Patricia Malm in Norway. Tucker graduated from Telstar High School class of 1982 and continued his education and training at Johnson and Wales studying culinary arts, and the US Army as an 11B infantryman. He worked various positions that allowed him to demonstrate his passion for the culinary arts. His favorite by far being Sugarfire Smokehouse in St. Charles, Missouri. Where he held the position of “Pitmaster Extraordinaire”. Tucker Leaves behind his parents Tommy Sweetser of Bethel, Patricia Malm of South Paris. His children, Joel, Zachary, and Ian of Rumford. His stepchildren Jeremy, Amanda, and Dan Dunham of Bryant Pond. His fiancee Maryann Jaros McArthor of St. Charles, Missouri. His brother and significant other Mitchel Sweetser and Lisa Toussaint of Auburn. Sister and husband Loriann and Christopher Barton of Hughsville, Pa. Brother Andrew McKinney, stepbrother Jason Saunders, cousins Ron his wife Anna Lizotte of Elliot, and James Lizotte of Bryant Pond. Predeceased by grandparents Lucille Robbins, Harvey and Barbara Sweetser. cousin Brent Lizotte, and step-brother Andrew Saunders. The family wishes to thank everyone who has shared their love for and experiences with Tucker on social media. Every one of them will be treasured forever. Per Tucker’s wishes, there will be no formal services. Instead there will be a “get-together”, cookout, and one last jeep ride with his boys, brother, mom, dad and close friends. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 37 Vernon St., Bethel. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

