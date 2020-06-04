To the Editor:
While I am no longer in the Oxford Hills, My heart and spirit always will be! My good friend Rick Bennett is running for the Maine state senate in district 19! He served in this capacity from 1996 to 2004! He was president of the Maine Senate in 2001 and 2002. I have known Rick for 30 years!
He is experienced,sincere,approachable, energetic, engaging and most of all a great listener! He is a fantastic father, husband and citizen! I am a staunch democrat but sometimes you have to cross party lines. I just ask that you take a looking at Rick. Look at his record and look what he’s done for the district!
His experience is paramount and he will represent the district well. I hope you’re all safe and happy during these trying times!
David Ivey
Hyde Park, MA
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Advertiser Democrat
Waterford entrepreneur aids reopening businesses
-
The Bethel Citizen
Skate Park officially opens, other parks remain closed
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford’s Asselin to retire at year’s end
-
Advertiser Democrat
Education Exchange needs businesses to join virtual job fair
-
Advertiser Democrat
SAD 17 directors to vote on 2020-21 budget next week