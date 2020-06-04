DEAR SUN SPOTS: Could you please give me some names of Singer sewing machine repair people in the Lewiston-Auburn area? I miss Cote Bros. Sewing Machine Repair as they were so good and close by. Thanks to them for all their years of service and thanks for your help. — Rachel, Hebron

ANSWER: Carolynn’s Sewing Machine Repair in Minot can help you out! They can be reached at [email protected] or at 312-1424.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Do you know of any non-profit groups that may be planning bottle drives? I’ve accumulated a fair number of returnables over the past few months and would be delighted to put them out on my curb for a worthy cause. — Jane, no town

ANSWER: I suggest you contact Norm Blais at [email protected] Norm heads up Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends and works tirelessly to save kitties. Of course, if readers have other non-profits to mention, please chime in.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Does your Rolodex have anyone who fixes old (picture tube era) television sets? We have one about 20 years old which is getting erratic. — No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: I’m afraid you may have to buy a new set, dear. I’m putting your request out into Sun Spots Land and we’ll see anyone who reads the column can help us find someone!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: What would we do without you? You are always here for us, searching, informing and encouraging — a real spot of light when we need you.

A.B. Ricker Library of Poland is pleased to announce that the library is now open during regular hours, after having been fully closed because of the pandemic.

Our staff is observing all rules and suggestions for the safety of our patrons. These include distancing, cleaning , limiting numbers of people inside and wearing masks.

Even so, we realize that there may be some elderly or vulnerable persons who still wish to shelter at home a bit longer. For that reason, some of the trustees have volunteered to deliver and pick up books for them.

To find our book catalog online, go to our website at Ricker Library.org and click on “Services.” If you do not have a computer, or need more help, call the library at 998-4390. Our wonderful staff is anxious to be of service and they can help you select a book. You will need a current library card to do this. The staff can help you with this. — Claire, Poland

ANSWER: What a relief to have the libraries opening up. I never thought I’d see the day when they would be closed. If you represent a non-profit and want to announce your reopening in Sun Spots, I am happy to include it.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have to downsize and move. At one point, you had the name of someone who can help do the job.

I’m also wondering when thrift shops will reopen and accept donations. I would appreciate any help. — No name, no town

ANSWER: I recommend Caring Transitions of Coastal Maine, located in Lisbon. The number is 218-5197. They can give you a free estimate and tailor their services to what you need.

Readers, please let me know about thrift shop openings in your area and I will post them here.

