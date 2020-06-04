BURLINGTON, VT — Melissa Seib of Bryant Pond, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering during commencement ceremonies on May 17, 2020.

The university conferred degrees this year on some 3,183 graduates, including 2,415 bachelor’s, 533 master’s, 114 doctoral and 121 medical degree recipients. The Class of 2020 includes graduates from 39 states and 30 countries.

The class’s academic achievement was saluted online with remarks from UVM President Suresh Garimella, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, and university and state leaders.

