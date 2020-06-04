BURLINGTON, VT — Melissa Seib of Bryant Pond, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering during commencement ceremonies on May 17, 2020.
The university conferred degrees this year on some 3,183 graduates, including 2,415 bachelor’s, 533 master’s, 114 doctoral and 121 medical degree recipients. The Class of 2020 includes graduates from 39 states and 30 countries.
The class’s academic achievement was saluted online with remarks from UVM President Suresh Garimella, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, and university and state leaders.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: June 4
-
The Bethel Citizen
Backyard Reflections: The endearing Phoebes
-
The Bethel Citizen
Mahoosuc Bird Notes: Chestnut-sided Warbler
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bethel Food Pantry receives funding
-
The Bethel Citizen
Birds are returning!