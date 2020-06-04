PARIS — Join Erin Girzone for an outdoor yoga experience in the garden. While surrounded by natural beauty and drawing on the energy of the outdoors, learn how conscious breathing and mindful movement are valuable self care tools. The practice is suitable for everyone.

To reserve a space, contact McLaughlin Gardens at [email protected] Classes will be held Wednesdays, July 8-29 from 9:30-10:45 a.m. The cost is $18 to drop in or $60 for the four-week series.

