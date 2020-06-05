FARMINGTON – Irene Blanche Castonguay, 96, of Jay, passed away, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Orchard Park Nursing Home in Farmington, with her nieces by her side. She was born December 13, 1923, in Chisholm, the daughter of Jean Elziar Boucher and Blanche Marie (Bibeau) Boucher. Irene was a 1944 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. On October 27, 1952 at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay, she married her husband of 53 years, Roger F. Castonguay. He passed away on June 20, 2006. Irene was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church. She enjoyed reading.She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Bruce Boucher and wife Shirley, Gary Dubord and wife Debra, Ruby St. Pierre and husband Robert, Robert “Bob” Dubord and wife Mavis, Lisa Bilodeau and husband Scott, Mark Dubord and wife Holly, Deborah Printy and husband Wayne, Terry Berry and husband Clifford, many great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, in-laws, Paul Castonguay, Pauline Dion, Anita and Giles Couture, Therese Miranda and Jackie and David Mercier. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, sisters, Blanche Judd and Moselle Dubord, her brother Robert Boucher, and niece Mary Poulin. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.comA mass of christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., on Wednesday, June 10, at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay, Maine. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

