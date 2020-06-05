TURNER – Julie Anne Beaucage, 18, of Turner, passed away early Friday morning on May 29, 2020.She was graduating with the class of 2020.She worked at Little Caesars.She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.She is survived by her parents, Lucien and Tina Beaucage; her twin sister, Crystal, and older sister, Elizabeth; maternal grandmother, Anne Marie Lemay and paternal grandmother, Louise Beaucage, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.Celebration of life on June 7, 2020, at noon, at 403 Buckfield Road, off Route 117, Johnathan’s Way, in Turner.

