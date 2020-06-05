Katniss Submitted photo

Franklin County Animal Shelter is still taking extra precautions during these uncertain times. They are doing their part to control the spread of COVID-19 and will be closed to walk-ins and limiting community contact until further notice. Adoptions are still available, by appointment only. Please email your appointment request to [email protected] Right now, there are no dogs available.

The pet this week is a cat with special needs. Katniss is a three year old female cat and she has this to say. “Hi! My name is Katniss. I am an outgoing and feisty girl looking for a quiet home where I can be your only pet. I am on a special prescription diet for urinary crystals called C/D. It can be purchased at most Veterinarian Hospitals.”

