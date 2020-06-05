Police, firefighters and emergency medical responders are on the scene Friday afternoon of what is believed to be a two-vehicle crash on Wilton Road near The Ice Cream Shoppe and Motor Supply in Farmington. Traffic is being detoured around the area. Sandi Grondin/Franklin Journal

FARMINGTON — Police are on the scene Friday afternoon at what is believed to be a two-vehicle crash on Wilton Road.

Firefighters are rerouting traffic around the area.

An initial report is that it is a car versus dump truck, a secretary at Farmington Police Department said.

This story will be updated.

