FARMINGTON — Police are on the scene Friday afternoon at what is believed to be a two-vehicle crash on Wilton Road.
Firefighters are rerouting traffic around the area.
An initial report is that it is a car versus dump truck, a secretary at Farmington Police Department said.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Franklin
Police, fire at two-vehicle crash on Wilton Road in Farmington
-
Maine
Three new deaths, 36 additional COVID-19 cases in Maine
-
News
Three Bath men charged with burglarizing Woolwich medical pot shop
-
News
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Maine Med drop dramatically with wave of deaths, recoveries
-
Maine
Shain’s of Maine loses business over racial incident