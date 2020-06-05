DEAR SUN SPOTS: I would like some help in clarifying when it’s proper to call 911 and where to call if you see an issue that really isn’t an emergency, but is suspicious, alarming and potentially dangerous.

Yesterday, I was traveling on I-95. A car approached from behind me rather aggressively and then passed. I noted there were no license plates on the vehicle. When it passed me, the driver’s side was far enough to the left so that its tires were in the rumble strip for a short period of time. Soon after, the car’s passenger side was in the rumble strip on the right-hand side of the road. This occurred 3-4 times within the next couple of miles.

At the upcoming exit, the driver slowed and moved to the right as if to use the exit ramp then pulled to a near stop half-way between the travel lane and the ramp as I drove by. Within a half-mile, the car passed me, again hitting the rumble strip at a much higher rate of speed. It was quite apparent something was amiss, but not to the extent of being an emergency.

Reading about complaints of overwhelming 911 call centers, I was reluctant to call and didn’t. What should be done about questionable issues that are “non-emergency” in nature? I have often wondered if considerations have been given for a secondary number to call in incidents that are concerning, but not necessarily an emergency. — Cal, Litchfield

ANSWER: When you see behavior on the road that has the potential to put someone in danger, pull over safely and call 911. The dispatcher will take down your information and a law enforcement officer will call you back if needed. You will be asked for your name and number, location, description of the driver and vehicle such as make and model and license plate number, and their direction of travel.

This particular incident sounds like the driver was impaired (through the use of alcohol/drugs), distracted by texting or some other activity, or perhaps having a medical issue. It also could have been a young inexperienced driver out on a joy-ride.

At any rate, it’s best to err on the side of caution and call 911. If an incident doesn’t merit being considered a true emergency, the dispatcher can advise you.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: This was unbelievable! On Sunday, May 31, I went to Walmart on an errand for a family member who is hospitalized. I was dismayed as I approached the store to see such a long line and was muttering as I hobbled along without my cane. A very kind gentleman heard me and motioned me to take his place and he went to the end of the line! As he was walking away, I said loud and clear for all to hear, “I’m writing to Sun Spots!” — No Name, Auburn

ANSWER: Now he was a true gentleman. The kindness I hear about from my readers sometimes brings me to tears. I love that you share these precious moments with me and other Sun Spotters. It really does give us hope, especially during this time when there is so much bad news. You really do bring rays of light into the lives of others.

