AUBURN — The Androscoggin Chapter of Land Surveyors donated $3,300 to the Good Shepherd Food Bank, which will provide 13,200 meals to hungry people in Maine. The chapter rallied donations from local surveyors supporting the greater Androscoggin County area.

The donation was part of a COVID-19 response initiative by the Maine Society of Land Surveyors. Surveyor chapters across the state donated $8,800 to community service organizations in Maine.

