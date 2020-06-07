If you can identify where this photo above was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/

Over 100 people correctly identified last week’s mystery photo of the One Cow Ice Cream Stand with Smedberg’s Crystal Spring Farm in the background on Main Street (Route 26) in Oxford. Our winner, Jerry Major, of Norway said that he has not yet been this year but it has been a favorite stop for him and his wife over the years. “We get a pint of orange-pineapple and bring it home. She’d have a little dish and I”d finish off the rest of that sucker, best damn ice cream in Oxford County.” he told us when notified of his winning the contest.

