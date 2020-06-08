NORWAY — Jill Millett of Chalmers Insurance Group has earned the Safeco Insurance Award of Excellence, an honor recognizing superior underwriting skill that is achieved by a select group of agents across the country who sell Safeco Insurance.
The award honors outstanding agents who have developed a solid underwriting relationship with Safeco and whose agencies have qualified for the Safeco Insurance Premier Partner Award, the company’s top recognition program.
Chalmers Insurance Group is in eight communities serving Maine and New Hampshire.
