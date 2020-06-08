100 Years Ago: 1920

Friday will be parents day in the Auburn schools and special invitations have been issued to the parents of the pupils in the various schools. Special exhibitions of school work will entertain the parents’ and the program for the day will be the regular recitation work so that the parents may see their children as they are in school.

50 Years Ago: 1970

A banquet at the Roundhouse Motor Inn at 1pm, Sunday will kick off the graduation activities for the senior class at the Auburn Maine School of Commerce. Graduation ceremonies are scheduled to be held at the AMSC campus, on the Hardscrabble Road, at 3 pm, with the class motto “Success: A Shadow Beyond the Dream.” The processional will be played by Mrs. Arnold H. Sturtevant, and the invocation will be delivered the Rev. Albert C. Niles of the Danville Union Church. Normand Dubois, class president, will welcome the graduates and their guests. Miss Judith Libby, who has served as class secretary during the past year, will give an address to the faculty, followed by musical selections by the Chance family.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Webelos Pack 573 held a recent Pine Wood Derby at the Andover Town Hall, run by Cubmaster Bill Barter. The first place winner was Michael Sabine, second place winner was Michael Brown and Ben Sabine placed third in the derby.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

