Qualifying for the 2020 Maine Amateur Championship begins Tuesday with the first of four tournaments that will include a stop at Poland Spring Golf Course.

Willowdale Golf Course in Scarborough will host the first qualifier on Tuesday.

This year will mark the 101st playing of the Maine Amateur, which will be played at Biddeford-Saco Country Club July 7-9. It is the fourth time in the club’s history that it has hosted the tournament.

The Maine Amateur features a field of 132 players competing for the most prestigious title in amateur golf in the Pine Tree State. In all, 53 players are already exempt into the championship, leaving 79 spots available at the four qualifiers over the next two weeks.

Players looking to earn a spot in the championship proper must get the qualifying sites at Willowdale, Brunswick Golf Course (June 11), Poland Spring (June 16) and Bangor Municipal Golf Course (June 18).

