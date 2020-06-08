VASSALBORO — A Farmingdale woman and her son were injured Monday morning when their car collided with a tractor-trailer on Riverside Drive in Vassalboro.

Deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 11:35 a.m. to a report of a serious accident about three-quarters of a mile from the Augusta line.

Driver Joy Keane, 40, who was traveling with her 16-year-old son, was flown by a Lifeflight of Maine helicopter to an area hospital.

Sheriff’s deputies said Keane’s 2015 Hyundai sedan sustained severe damage to the driver’s side and front end.

The truck, a 1999 International, was driven by Maria Smith, 56, of LaGrange. She did not suffer injuries that required immediate attention, according to deputies.

Smith’s truck, which was empty but had been hauling milk, sustained extensive front-end and driver’s-side damage.

A preliminary investigation showed Keane’s car might have crossed the centerline, and Smith tried to avoid the car, causing her truck to hit a guardrail.

The Maine State Police, Vassalboro Fire Department and Augusta Fire Department assisted at the scene and with the accident investigation.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: