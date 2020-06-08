DEAR SUN SPOTS: I write on behalf of Lewiston Housing to ask if there are any folks out there who would be interested in making masks for youth that live at the Hillview family site.

As we are planning to resume our Aspirations youth programming and activities in the coming weeks (in a new fashion), we will need to have a means to maintain safety precautions and will need masks for children ranging from 6 years old to high school. We would greatly appreciate this. Without the face coverings, we cannot safely resume our educational, enrichment and arts programs. We greatly appreciate any contributions to this cause.

We have been very fortunate to have had donations of adult masks that have been used for our residents throughout LHA and that need also still exists as well. If you can help, please contact me at 207-783-8539 or email [email protected]. Thank you. —Carla, Manager, Resident Services, Lewiston Housing Authority, Lewiston

ANSWER: I know there lots of face covering makers out there. If anyone needs patterns, please write to Sun Spots and I will let you know where you can get them.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I would like to thank Dan Jenkins, the district office representative for U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, for his help in resolving an issue my spouse and I had with the economic stimulus payment. He contacted the IRS’ legislative affairs office immediately after receiving my telephone call and the issue was resolved quickly. I have always found Rep. Golden’s staff to be helpful, but this was above and beyond what I expected from constituent services.—Renee, Auburn

ANSWER: I am so glad things were resolved expeditiously for you. Especially with everything going on right now, it is so comforting to get some answers to some of the many issues we all are dealing with. Sun Spots is a great place to put out the good gratefulness vibes.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Poland Spring Preservation Society (PSPS) is a nonprofit organization which maintains the Maine State Building and All Souls Chapel on the top of Ricker Hill in Poland Spring. The Maine State Building was built in Chicago in 1893 to represent the state of Maine at the Columbian Exposition.

After the fair was over, the building was bought by the Ricker’s, dismantled, returned to Maine, and reconstructed as a library and art gallery for the guests of the Poland Spring Resort. The All Souls Chapel was built in 1912 with donations of the hotel staff and guests, as well as the Ricker Family as a place of worship for those at Poland Spring.

After the Poland Spring House Fire in 1975, PSPS was formed to restore and protect these two buildings. Both buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places. PSPS is currently open Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Stop by to learn more about the history of Poland Spring and view our amazing buildings.

Thank you, Sun Spots, for offering to post the reopening of nonprofit organizations. You are a great resource for our community. —David, Operations Director, Poland Spring Preservation Society, Poland Spring

ANSWER: This spot is truly beautiful and has exquisite calming energy. If you want to know more, call 207-998-4142.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

