100 Years Ago: 1920

The principal feature of the monthly meeting of the Auburn Board of Education, held last evening, was the fact that it was the first to be held in the new rooms at the city building. There was, however, business of importance on the docket of routine work, Speaking for the committee on janitors, fuel and buildings, Rev. George Kinney reported the progress made preparatory to the renovation of the Rowe’s Corner School. There is a possibility that it may have to go over to another year.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Five area students will be among eighty-one seniors receiving degrees tomorrow at the 50th annual Commencement of Washington State College, in Machias. Receiving degrees will be Galen D. Martin of Auburn, Annette C. Paradis of Lewiston, Audrey E. Gammon of Norway, Harvey M. Leighton of Mechanic Falls and Patricia J. Wood of Sabattus. The graduates will hear retiring President Lincoln A. Sennett deliver the commencement address on the problems facing this years graduates and their role in restoring the country’s health.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Motivational speaker Randy Judkins stressed the importance of self-esteem as he addressed Mountain Valley High School students in Rumford Tuesday. “There is a star in every one of us,” said Judkins, who uses juggling, comedy and other antics of self esteem, goal setting and life skills.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

