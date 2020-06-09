One additional person died of COVID-19 in Maine on Tuesday, marking 100 deaths in the state since the pandemic began. The state also recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases, as case numbers continued to be low despite increased testing capacity.

Overall, the state has reported a total of 2,606 confirmed and probable cases since mid-March. Of that total, 1,992 have recovered, 101 more than Monday – leaving 514 active cases.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 update comes a day after Gov. Janet Mills announced that starting July 1, out-of-state visitors to Maine will not need to quarantine for 14 days as long as they test negative for the virus within 72 hours of their arrival to Maine. Visitors from Vermont and New Hampshire are exempt from the requirements.

The 14-day quarantine for those visiting Maine has been sharply criticized by tourism advocates.

“There’s no question that the COVID-19 pandemic has loomed large over our tourism industry,” Mills said during a news conference Monday. “We’re trying to save the lives and livelihood of Maine people.”

But tourism industry officials said the new testing requirement replacing the quarantine doesn’t go far enough to save summer tourism. Mills’ announcement came as a disappointment to Alf Anderson, CEO of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce.

“We hoped that some alternative other than this testing option would be made available and more out-of-state visitors would be allowed to come to the state,” Anderson said on Monday.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director, and Heather Johnson, commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development, will brief the media at 2 p.m. today.

The Maine CDC reported 18 new cases on Monday, the lowest number of daily new cases since May 12, and the same number – 18 – of new cases on Tuesday.

Current hospitalizations declined to 29 from 37 on Monday. There were 10 people in critical care and 7 people on ventilators, continuing a general reduction in those numbers.

Hospitalization rates and death trends are key metrics for tracking the progress of the virus and efforts to contain transmission. Intensive care beds and ventilators are critical tools for treating hospitalized patients, and epidemiologists closely monitor the demand for these resources as they study the spread of the disease.

Beginning next month, Maine will more than quadruple COVID-19 testing capacity at the state lab, further expanding the state’s ability to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Including test results from the state lab and tests provided to the state from private labs, Maine currently conducts about 10,000 tests per week. The state, in partnership with Idexx labs in Westbrook, will increase its capacity by an additional 25,000 tests per week starting in July, the Mills administration announced on Monday.

With the previously expanded testing that began in mid-May, the percent of positive cases continues to decline, from between 5 and 6 percent then to 4.73 percent overall on Tuesday. Shah has said the goal is to get the cumulative percent positive rate as low as possible, ideally to less than 3 percent of all cases, which would indicate the testing, tracing and isolating strategy is working to contain the virus.

The state is also adding more testing sites – going from 40 current sites to 60 sites where Maine residents can get a test. Ninety percent of the population will be within 30 minutes of a Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention testing site.

Maine’s “existing testing activity already far exceeds the U.S. CDC recommended minimum of testing 2 percent of the population per month. In May, the state’s public and private labs conducted nearly 37,000 tests, surpassing the minimum by 40 percent,” according to a news release.

Testing, tracing close contacts of those who test positive, and isolating those who are contagious are key strategies to containing the spread of the virus. Countries that have successfully done so – such as South Korea – have kept infection rates low.

“This expanded testing capacity represents another breakthrough for Maine in the fight against COVID-19,” Mills said in a statement. “This expansion, along with new swab and send sites, is an important step forward in allowing more people across Maine to get tested and stay healthy.”

Maine will also starting in July allow residents in high-risk categories, such as seniors or those with underlying health conditions that put them more at risk, to get tested without a doctor’s note.

“Access to timely, accurate, and affordable COVID-19 testing is central to protecting public health in the face of this pandemic,” said Jeanne Lambrew, Maine’s health and human services commissioner. “This expansion builds on Maine’s progress to date and further supports our quick intervention to prevent the spread of this highly contagious virus.”

Testing capacity has also increased at urgent care centers and CVS this month started drive-thru testing at four Maine pharmacies.

