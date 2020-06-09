Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Shauna Kivus, 33, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 2:42 a.m. Tuesday on Sabattus Road in Sabattus.

• Kayla Blais, 27, of Livermore Falls, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 12:40 p.m. Tuesday at 81 Main St. in Livermore Falls.

• Darryl Streeper, 31, of Mexico, on a charge of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, 5:31 p.m. Tuesday at Great Falls Plaza in Auburn.

Auburn

• Casey Nadeau, 40, of Manchester, on a probation hold, 9:42 a.m. Tuesday on Mount Auburn Avenue.

Lewiston

• Joseph Lamoin, 34, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 10:25 a.m. Tuesday at 134 Bartlett St.

• James Birkbeck, 45, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for probation violation, 5 p.m. Tuesday at Russell Street and East Avenue.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Joshua E. Seeley, 29, of Bath was pulling onto Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge at 4:47 p.m. Friday when two panels of stockade fencing fell off the back of his truck. A vehicle driven by Josie A. Oakes, 36, of Lewiston struck the fencing, spun out and hit the guardrail. Seeley’s 2015 Ford had no damage and Oakes’ 2009 Ford was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Fae M. Pan, 30, of Auburn struck a vehicle driven by Dennis R. Browne, 70, of Auburn at 1:09 p.m. Saturday on Washington Street. Pan’s 2015 Mitsubishi and Browne’s 2012 Nissan were towed.

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Normand D. Potvin, 81, of Lewiston struck a tractor-trailer truck driven by Lamar A. Wilson, 61, of Waterville at 1:10 p.m. Thursday on East Avenue. The 2017 Toyota driven by Potvin and owned by Joan Potvin of Lewiston was towed and the 2007 Navistar driven by Wilson and owned by Mardens in Winslow received no damage.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: