PARKERTOWN TOWNSHIP — The cause of a fire that destroyed a Norway couple’s getaway home on ALCA Heights road June 4 will remain undetermined because of the extensive damage, Fire Chief Michael Bacon of the Rangeley Fire Rescue Department said Wednesday.

State fire investigators do not think it was arson, he said.

Owners Paul and Lucille Hodsdon of Roberts Road were not there when the fire was reported by a neighbor at about 8:30 p.m in northern Oxford County.

The home on the shore of Aziscohos Lake was about 20 miles from Oquossoc village in Rangeley. Fifteen miles is a bumpy, dirt logging road, Paul Hodsdon said this week.

When firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed in flames. All that was left was the chimney.

Among the possessions lost were notebooks containing histories of the camps in the area and of logging operations from decades past.

