LIVERMORE FALLS — The administrative assistant to the Livermore Board of Selectpersons has been hired as tax collector and register of voters in this neighboring town.

Amy Byron of Livermore issued her resignation to selectpersons Monday.

She will replace Dawn Young of Jay in the Livermore Falls Town Office. Byron will also be a front desk clerk.

Young, who is retiring, has worked for the town for 33 years, including as a dispatcher, Town Manager Stephen Gould said Wednesday.

Byron was among four candidates who applied for the position advertised on the Maine Municipal Association site, he said. The applicants were narrowed to two good candidates who had a lot of experience, he said.

Byron has held several positions in Livermore since 2012, including treasurer and interim administrative assistant. She was hired in May 2016 as full-time administrative assistant to the board and has served in the position since.

Her last day as administrative assistant in Livermore is June 19.

Byron will be paid $18 an hour, Gould said.

