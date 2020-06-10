The state reported 31 new cases of coronavirus in Maine on Wednesday but no additional deaths.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has now tracked 2,637 cases — 2,350 of which have been confirmed by testing and 287 of which are probable cases. The number of Maine deaths associated with COVID-19 remains at 100.

There also were 31 additional people who have recovered, bringing that total to 2,023. Active cases now stand at 514 and have been dropping steadily over the last few days, as have the number of hospitalizations.

The downward trends come as Maine continues to open up parts of its economy and receives a growing number of out-of-state visitors as summer approaches.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah is scheduled to brief members of the media at 2 p.m. and will be joined by Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew.

The state reached a grim milestone on Tuesday when it recorded its 100th death from the virus. Fifty seven of those who died were Cumberland County residents, followed by Waldo County with 14 deaths and York County with 11.

Also on Tuesday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an outbreak at Abbott Laboratories in Scarborough, with five cases since May 31 and 23 overall since the pandemic began in March. Abbott manufactures tests, including rapid COVID-19 tests that can produce results within minutes.

The Maine CDC said Abbott has been testing its employees since mid-April, and a company spokesman said there was no evidence that the workers contracted the virus at the facility or from each other.

