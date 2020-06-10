LEWISTON — The new owner of Carbonite Inc. is hiring 90 new workers for its Lewiston office, a mix of returning some jobs back in-house and “building a world-class team,” according to OpenText spokesman Ryan Hill.

When the Canadian-based tech company bought Carbonite in December it had 150 employees. It has about 130 now, Hill said.

The call center tech support jobs start at $15 with the potential for commission.

“These positions are an opportunity to join an organization that invests in its people and promotes from within,” Hill said. “Pre-OpenText, Carbonite was more reliant on external contractors and we are pleased to make the needed investments to bring these roles in-house.”

Carbonite offers a mix of home computer and business data backup and protection products. The Lewiston office on Mollison Way has historically answered more challenging calls.

“Our customer relationships are our most critical asset and we’re building a world-class team to ensure we can offer them the support they need,” Hill said. “These folks will be based out of the Lewiston office as soon as office-based work is safe and staff are comfortable. We have remote working options in place in the meantime and we’re conducting contactless/virtual interviews.”

He said the company is willing to pay for training and is looking for people who want to “break into the technology industry.”

OpenText still plans to move the local office from Mollison Way where it’s been above a bowling alley for years. Hill said he couldn’t yet comment on specifics around the move.

Carbonite opened its Lewiston office shortly after announcing in 2011 that it was returning jobs from overseas. It had as many as 350-plus employees here before slowly declining in size the last several years.

