MANCHESTER, N.H. – Celeste L. Drapeau, 55, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 in Manchester, N.H.A visitation will be held at the Albert and Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, ME, 04240, on Thursday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church at 11 a.m. Interment, St. Peter’s Cemetery. Due to anticipated restrictions, attendees are requested to wear a mask to all services. Attendance limitations and social distancing practices may be in place to meet state mandates. Please visit http://www.Albert-Burpee.com to share online condolences and view additional arrangement information.

