RUMFORD – Mr. James “Jim” Tyler, 86, died Friday June 5, 2020 in Morehead City, N.C. He was a resident of Kennebec Street in Rumford.Born in Woodstock on Nov. 29, 1933 he was the son of Harold and Ruth (Lord) Snell. He was a graduate of Woodstock High School and Bentley College. He served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He worked for Boise Cascade Paper Mill in Rumford in Purchasing Stores and Salvage.Jim was a member of the Napoleon Ouellette Lodge #24 American Legion, BPOE #864 Rumford Lodge of Elks, Jefferson Lodge of Masons.He was married in Rumford Point on June 8, 1974 to Jean Watson who survives of Rumford. Other survivors include two daughters, Susan F. Piawlock of Swansboro, N.C. and Patti Andreas of Salida, Colo.He was predeceased by his first wife, Carol Millett.Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at http://www.meaderandson.com.Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday June 12, at the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford. Interment will be in the Lakeside Cemetery in Bryant Pond. Friends and family are invited to call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday prior to the funeral. Because of the COVID-19 we will be limited to 50 people in the funeral home at any one time. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to theShriner’s Hospital for Children51 Blossom StreetBoston, MA 02113in his memory.

