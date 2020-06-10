LIVERMORE — Spruce Mountain Primary School Principal Kevin Harrington has announced a school parade will be held June 11.

From 4 to 5:30 p.m., families in their vehicle can drive through the SMPS parking lot. Staff will be appropriately spaced, waving and smiling to students and their families to note the end of the school year.

Final student packet/books drop-off will be June 8 to 12. Grade level boxes will be found in front of the school, for items to be placed in, throughout the day.

