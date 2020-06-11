In this beautiful Maine June, just where are we on COVID-19 protection? I don’t know about you, but I find this transition period quite confusing! Some areas of our lives seem to be opening up, but much is still completely unpredictable. We are all completely fed up with the 3-month suspension of normal activities and interactions; we’re eager to get out and experience freedom again, especially in this beautiful summer weather. We are having trouble, however, determining the responsible, healthy ways to negotiate these murky waters. How can we continue to protect ourselves and others?

The director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, has said that the agency is “very concerned” that their public health message isn’t resonating. While testifying in front of the House Appropriations subcommittee on the federal government’s Coronavirus response, he signaled the importance of mask wearing.

Maine Governor Janet Mills suggests that despite some relaxing of guidelines, people should stay home when possible and avoid crowds, especially indoors, where the risk of transmission is greater. “If and when you do go out, I urge you to stay local and shop local, to stay at least 6 feet apart from others, to wear a face covering, and, as always, to wash your hands and practice good hygiene. Staying vigilant will save lives and allow us to safely reopen our economy,” Mills said in a written statement.

I take wearing a face covering seriously. I understand that it is no badge of courage to go out mask-less and that when I wear my mask, it is others I’m protecting, not myself. So as part of a vulnerable population (by virtue of age), I appreciate the respect of those masked neighbors I encounter in my (limited) day-to-day activities.

Today at the Bethel FoodLiner, all customers and staff wore masks, and we all distanced ourselves – thanks to the staff and also for their new sani-station at the front of the store. Then I was on to Café DiCocoa, where all business and dining is conducted outside, and all staff wear masks. I didn’t wear mine, thinking it unnecessary outside. But there and at the Farmers’ Market, I observed that prudent people still wear masks outside when interacting with other people. For someone eager to protect my neighbors and friends, that’s good to know!

