To the Editor:

Jen Blastow is running for Maine House (#72) representing Mechanic Falls, Otisfield, and Oxford.

A native Mainer who has lived in Otisfield for 25 years, Jen is a nurse practitioner, mother of two, spouse, marathoner and active community member. She demonstrates lots of energy and now wants to continue within our communities. Her professional healthcare career has heightened her concern for the future of healthcare. Jen’s outdoor time running/training deeply grounds her (step-by-step) with our environment.

Jen donates time and/or support to many area organizations: Otisfield Community School, Responsible Pet Care, Norway Library, Western Maine Foothills Land Trust, McLaughlin Gardens, and Oxford Hills Community’s Alan Day Garden are among her choices.

In order to compete and complete a marathon—she has successfully run over 25—one must organize and balance considerable issues simply to find training times—daily. Family is important for Jen. They travel, hike, and kayak together.

Four years of Russian studies at the University of Southern Maine is where she met her husband Mark Grover, a successful area self-employed in a construction business. Beginning as a CNA, Jen advanced herself by completing USM’s accelerated Nurse Practitioner 18 years ago.

We want Jen to represent us and bring her energy, enthusiasm, commitment, concern for science, education, and our environment to the forefront.

To quote famous redhead comedian Lucille Ball: “If you want something done, ask a busy person to do it. The more things you do, the more you can do.”

Join us in support for Jennifer Blastow. Please vote in November. For more information, visit her website: blastow.mainecandidate.com

Don Verrill

Otisfield

