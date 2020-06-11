AUGUSTA — State Funeral for World War II Veterans is pleased to announce Todd Schultz, West Point graduate and recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross and three Bronze Stars, has been named the Founding Chairman in Maine.

In September of 2017, State Funeral for World War II Veterans, launched a nationwide petition to convince the President of the United States to designate a state funeral in Washington D.C. for the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II. Only two remain, U.S. Army Veteran Charles Coolidge of Tennessee and U.S. Marine Hershel “Woody” Williams of West Virginia. This single state funeral would provide special recognition, and serve as a final salute to the 16 million men and women who served in our armed forces from 1941 to 1945.

Today, thirteen states have passed our resolution through their state legislatures or sent a letter of support to the President signed by their full Congressional delegation. The most recent Congressional letter went to the White House on May 11, 2020 from Montana, signed by Senator Jon Tester, Congressman Greg Gianforte and Senator Steve Daines. No legislation or appropriation of money is required. The President has the sole and unique authority to make this designation.

The idea came from a 10 year-old public school student, Miss Rabel McNutt and her father, Bill McNutt. She was preparing to attend her Godfather Walter Ehlers’ funeral when she originated the idea. Mr. Ehlers received the Medal of Honor fighting the Germans in the hedgerows of Normandy in June 1944.

Todd Schultz is the grandson of a World War II Veteran who served in the Army Air Corps who installed in him a love of military service. Todd enlisted in the Army right out of high school, eventually attended the West Point Prep School, and graduated from West Point in 1996.

In total, 473 World War II Servicemen were awarded the Medal of Honor. The last living Medal of Honor recipient from the Pacific in World War II, Hershel “Woody” Williams said “The idea of a State Funeral for the last of us to go, is great. The nation needs this. It brings recognition to all 16 million of us who wore the uniform. A state funeral is part of our nation’s history that can never be erased.”

“The United States has held many state funerals for Generals, but never one for an enlisted man,” said Bill McNutt, Co-Founder and Chairman. “We are working hard all across the country with successful Americans like Todd Schultz to make this state funeral a reality.”

Vietnam Medal of Honor recipient Donald Ballard, a member of the National Board of State Funeral for World War II Veterans said. “I am proud to welcome a Mustang to our ranks. A Mustang is a soldier who served as an enlisted man before becoming an officer. Under the leadership of Lieutenant Colonel Schultz, the Maine State Legislature should quickly pass our resolution and their Washington Congressional delegation sign a letter to President Trump. We call on Senators Susan Collins, and Angus King, as well as Congressman Jared Golden and Congresswoman Chellie Pingree to affix their signature to his patriotic and non-partisan effort.”

Upon learning of his appointment to be the Chairman of Maine, Todd said “I am proud to play a small part in rightfully honoring our Nation’s greatest generation.”

During the War on Terror, LTC(R) Schultz served over fifteen tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment from 2001 to 2009. He transported and supported elite special operations forces in both regions following the attacks of 9-11-2001. His last military assignment was as an economics professor at West Point for several years.

Today, Todd Schultz is an independent business owner, operating the only Chick-fil-A in Maine, located in Bangor. He and his wife Suzanne have two children, Ashley and Hunter. They are all proud residents of Bangor.

