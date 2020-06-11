WOODSTOCK — Woodstock selectmen Tuesday set June 22 as the date for the annual town meeting.

It will start at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Town Office, with attendees staying in their cars drive-in style. Communication will be via two-way radios, with selectmen seated on a trailer next to the office building. Voters will receive paper ballot for those warrant articles calling for them when they first drive in.

In the event of rain the meeting will adjourn to the next night, town officials said.

Regarding other meeting dates, public hearings for a Marijuana Opt-In referendum vote on July 14 and a Breau’s II liquor license issue will be held on June 29 and July 7, respectively at 6 p.m. at the Town Office.

Board business

In business at the June 2 selectboard meeting, according to the unofficial minutes, Albert Silver asked if selectmen would renew approval for the ATV club to use Curtis Hill Road from Kennison Mountain Road to Route 26, then crossing Route 26 to Andrews Road, then continuing to Perkins Valley Road to Redding Road near 330 Perkins Valley Road. Silver asked if Koskela and Harbor Roads could be added this year. He was asked that ATV speed limit and trail end signs be posted appropriately, and he agreed, the minutes said. The board approved the additional roadways.

Banners honoring the six Woodstock 2020 High School graduates were approved to purchase at $119 each. The money would come from the Woodstock Student Scholarship Fund.

Swett Signs submitted a design for a new welcome sign for Andrews Corner the minutes said. It will cost $770 and will be installed by the road crew. It was approved.

Selectmen also approved the purchase and installation of a Generac Standby generator for the Public Safety II building, according to minutes. With a cold weather kit, 10-year extended warranty and an annual scheduled maintenance agreement the cost is $8,050. The money will come from the Spruce Mountain Wind Tangible Fund.

Fire Chief Kyle Hopps reported that one of the Fire Department overhead doors was damaged recently. It cannot be repaired as those style doors are not made any more and parts are not available. A new door is $2,700. The board approved the purchase.

Hopps also reported that he and Town Manager Vern Maxfield had discussed the possibility of installing a new fire hydrant across Route 26 from the Bryant Pond Baptist Church. They met with a MDOT representative, who described the procedure. The cost would not be excessive and could come from a combination of the Fire Department budget and the Spruce Mountain Tangible Fund, the minutes said.

Walter Inman and Nate Walker attended the meeting to ask about using the ballfield this summer. The selectmen have not made a final decision due to insurance concerns. They anticipated guidance information from Kyes Insurance, then a decision would be made.

The selectmen discussed the subject for some time. Selectman Jeff Campbell said he feels the Woodstock ball season should be cancelled this year, according to the minutes. Selectman Ron Deegan said he was concerned about bringing liability on to the town and said the town should not knowingly do that. Selectman Shawn Coffin said he would like to go ahead with the ball season but will wait to hear from the insurance company.

Hopps said he was also concerned about liability, according to minutes. A waiver was discussed but the question was with or without a waiver, would the town want to assume risk. How the limit of 50 people would be enforced and whether the six-foot social distancing could be maintained were concerns. It was mentioned that the town should have been posting the ballfields, beach, boat landing and playground stating that they are closed for now, and/or to use at your own risk.

In other business the board learned the annual Road Race Rally has been cancelled for 2020.

Property tax collections seem to be holding at a steady collection rate compared to one year ago, Maxfield said. Excise tax collections are down considerably more this month than in April, but he speculated they could catch up later in the year.

A thank you card was to be sent to Patriot Renewables for their donation to the Town for COVID 19 related expenses.

