CARRABASSETT VALLEY — The Carrabassett Valley Public Library is ready to open to members for limited hours, by appointment, starting on Wednesday, June 17. We are anxious to see all of our friends back at the library. But, as you probably are aware, extra precautions will need to be taken in order to open safely. I would like to take this opportunity to outline the changes to our operating procedures.

Inside visiting hours to the CV Library will be limited to appointments on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10am -1pm. Computer use will be available by appointment only as well. This will give staff time for extra precautions such as quarantining returned materials and disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces. Please leave all returns in the book drop outside the front door of the library. All patrons must use hand sanitizer upon entering the building. We also ask that everyone wear a face covering; curbside delivery is available for those who can’t wear a face covering.

Based on the square footage of our building and the ability to keep people spaced at least 6 feet apart, we will be allowing families (up to 4 people) in the building at any given time. We are asking that people plan to stop by long enough to do what they need to do, practice social distancing and leave within 15 minutes. The children’s “play area” as well as seating inside the library at both the tables and the “fireplace living room area” will not be available. However, the children’s books will be! You may browse that area and children may come in with parents.

Curbside lending can still be arranged by phone 237-3535 or email ([email protected]) anytime during the Summer Hours: Wednesday- Friday, 10-5 & Saturday from 10-3. For our patrons who are not ready to visit us in person at this time, you may continue to let us know what materials you would like to borrow. We will be happy to collect your requests and arrange a time for you to pick them up out front. To peruse our online catalog, look on our website for details and more information: http://www.carrabassettvalley.org/public-library As always, our WiFi is on 24 hours a day for use with your own devices both inside and outside the library. Our Facebook page is a great place to find current information or last minute announcements.

We know that all of these precautions makes coming to the library different than what we are used to, but we are so excited to once again be able to serve our members within our building. Together we can make it safe for everyone to enjoy the CV Public Library once again.

