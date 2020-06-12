Local children are back, enjoying freeze pops at Keep Country Daycare/Rainbow School after the facility was closed for six weeks due to COVID-19. An additional cause for smiles is that the childcare facility is celebrating its 38th year!

Pictured left to right: Ellie Phadungchai, Landon O’Neil, Charolotte Wright, Eli Boeglin-Melville, Addisyn Quimby, Emma Haley, Kiley Quimby, Lydia O’Neil.

